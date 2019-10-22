All apartments in Lake Dallas
Find more places like 611 Moseley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Dallas, TX
/
611 Moseley Street
Last updated October 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

611 Moseley Street

611 Moseley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

611 Moseley Street, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
UPDATED 3 Bed 2 Full Bath Home on a quiet street! Light, bright and open. The spacious property has NEW ENGINEERED VINYL PLANK FLOORING and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Open floor plan connecting the family room, dining area and kitchen. Spacious master bedroom, dual sinks, garden tub and glass shower in master bath. Accommodating guest bedrooms with full-size baths. Closed in backyard patio, wooden shed, and covered parking. Wonderful neighborhood walking distance to Willow Grove Park & Lake Lewisville. Neighborhood feeds to I35 for traveling conveniences, restaurants, shops, and very close to Lake Dallas ISD. Comes with refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Moseley Street have any available units?
611 Moseley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 611 Moseley Street have?
Some of 611 Moseley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Moseley Street currently offering any rent specials?
611 Moseley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Moseley Street pet-friendly?
No, 611 Moseley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas.
Does 611 Moseley Street offer parking?
Yes, 611 Moseley Street offers parking.
Does 611 Moseley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Moseley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Moseley Street have a pool?
No, 611 Moseley Street does not have a pool.
Does 611 Moseley Street have accessible units?
No, 611 Moseley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Moseley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Moseley Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Moseley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Moseley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXSouthlake, TX
Coppell, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXRoanoke, TXFarmers Branch, TXCelina, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXPilot Point, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District