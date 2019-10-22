611 Moseley Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

UPDATED 3 Bed 2 Full Bath Home on a quiet street! Light, bright and open. The spacious property has NEW ENGINEERED VINYL PLANK FLOORING and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Open floor plan connecting the family room, dining area and kitchen. Spacious master bedroom, dual sinks, garden tub and glass shower in master bath. Accommodating guest bedrooms with full-size baths. Closed in backyard patio, wooden shed, and covered parking. Wonderful neighborhood walking distance to Willow Grove Park & Lake Lewisville. Neighborhood feeds to I35 for traveling conveniences, restaurants, shops, and very close to Lake Dallas ISD. Comes with refrigerator