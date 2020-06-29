Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Single Story Plum Creek Corner Lot Home! - Enjoy this spacious and open single story home that's nestled in the stunning Plum Creek Community! Renting this home gives you access to the amenities the community provides like the golf course, pools & pet amenities. The home itself is an easy single story floor plan. Master features double vanities and a lovely shower & walk-in closet. Make sure to view this home quickly as this is a must see!



NOTE: Monthly rent will have $10 admin fee added for filter program. This program delivers the home's HVAC filters to your front door once a quarter for peace of mind!



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Hays ISD

Lease Terms: 9 to 19 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



(RLNE3508498)