155 Edwin
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

155 Edwin

155 Edwin · No Longer Available
Location

155 Edwin, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Single Story Plum Creek Corner Lot Home! - Enjoy this spacious and open single story home that's nestled in the stunning Plum Creek Community! Renting this home gives you access to the amenities the community provides like the golf course, pools & pet amenities. The home itself is an easy single story floor plan. Master features double vanities and a lovely shower & walk-in closet. Make sure to view this home quickly as this is a must see!

NOTE: Monthly rent will have $10 admin fee added for filter program. This program delivers the home's HVAC filters to your front door once a quarter for peace of mind!

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Hays ISD
Lease Terms: 9 to 19 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE3508498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Edwin have any available units?
155 Edwin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 155 Edwin have?
Some of 155 Edwin's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Edwin currently offering any rent specials?
155 Edwin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Edwin pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Edwin is pet friendly.
Does 155 Edwin offer parking?
Yes, 155 Edwin offers parking.
Does 155 Edwin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Edwin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Edwin have a pool?
Yes, 155 Edwin has a pool.
Does 155 Edwin have accessible units?
No, 155 Edwin does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Edwin have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Edwin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Edwin have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 155 Edwin has units with air conditioning.
