333 Eagle Drive
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:27 AM

333 Eagle Drive

333 Eagles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

333 Eagles Drive, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is it.....PRECIOUS completely refreshed 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in the highly sought after Saddlebrook Estates. New Paint throughout, new carpet in bedrooms & living area, bright open kitchen with dishwasher, built-in microwave and a new refrigerator. Sweet backyard with covered porch, sizable yet manageable with room to play and a large shed to tuck-away the tools. Super Quick access to Interstate I-35, from the perfectly quaint Krum, TX. this beautifully refreshed home is vacant and ready for Immediate Move-in!
**Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Eagle Drive have any available units?
333 Eagle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
What amenities does 333 Eagle Drive have?
Some of 333 Eagle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Eagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
333 Eagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Eagle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 333 Eagle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krum.
Does 333 Eagle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 333 Eagle Drive offers parking.
Does 333 Eagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Eagle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Eagle Drive have a pool?
No, 333 Eagle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 333 Eagle Drive have accessible units?
No, 333 Eagle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Eagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Eagle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Eagle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Eagle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
