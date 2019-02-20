333 Eagle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is it.....PRECIOUS completely refreshed 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in the highly sought after Saddlebrook Estates. New Paint throughout, new carpet in bedrooms & living area, bright open kitchen with dishwasher, built-in microwave and a new refrigerator. Sweet backyard with covered porch, sizable yet manageable with room to play and a large shed to tuck-away the tools. Super Quick access to Interstate I-35, from the perfectly quaint Krum, TX. this beautifully refreshed home is vacant and ready for Immediate Move-in!

**Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**