One of a kind floor plan in this subdivision; no other homes like it. Sits on a quarter of an acre and backs to park. Luxury vinyl plank wood flooring throughout the home. HVAC upgraded in 2014. Sprinkler system. Very open large floor plan with built-in desk area and shelves. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. Master bath has separate garden tub, shower and granite countertops. If you're looking for a home for a growing family- this is it.