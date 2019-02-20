314 Saddlebrook Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This immaculate, spacious, move-in ready open concept home includes three bedrooms and two baths, all on one floor in the desired Saddlebrook neighborhood of Krum. The home features a large open kitchen, huge island and breakfast bar that opens to the dining and living areas. Master suite features a walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. The yard is well cared for and large enough to entertain and play in. Interior and exterior has been freshly painted with brand new flooring throughout the home. Includes Refrig, W&D.