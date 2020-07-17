Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Krum
Find more places like 1706 Santa Fe Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Krum, TX
/
1706 Santa Fe Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1706 Santa Fe Trail
1706 Santa Fe Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Krum
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1706 Santa Fe Trail, Krum, TX 76249
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1706 Santa Fe Trail have any available units?
1706 Santa Fe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Krum, TX
.
What amenities does 1706 Santa Fe Trail have?
Some of 1706 Santa Fe Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1706 Santa Fe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Santa Fe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Santa Fe Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Santa Fe Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Krum
.
Does 1706 Santa Fe Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Santa Fe Trail offers parking.
Does 1706 Santa Fe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Santa Fe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Santa Fe Trail have a pool?
No, 1706 Santa Fe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Santa Fe Trail have accessible units?
No, 1706 Santa Fe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Santa Fe Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Santa Fe Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Santa Fe Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Santa Fe Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd
Krum, TX 76249
Similar Pages
Krum 1 Bedrooms
Krum 2 Bedrooms
Krum 3 Bedrooms
Krum Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Krum Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Frisco, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
McKinney, TX
Carrollton, TX
Denton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Allen, TX
Bedford, TX
Euless, TX
Grapevine, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Justin, TX
Melissa, TX
Aledo, TX
Anna, TX
Bridgeport, TX
Bowie, TX
Van Alstyne, TX
Gainesville, TX
Celina, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District