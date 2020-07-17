All apartments in Krum
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1706 Santa Fe Trail

1706 Santa Fe Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Santa Fe Trail, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Santa Fe Trail have any available units?
1706 Santa Fe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
What amenities does 1706 Santa Fe Trail have?
Some of 1706 Santa Fe Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Santa Fe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Santa Fe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Santa Fe Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Santa Fe Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krum.
Does 1706 Santa Fe Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Santa Fe Trail offers parking.
Does 1706 Santa Fe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Santa Fe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Santa Fe Trail have a pool?
No, 1706 Santa Fe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Santa Fe Trail have accessible units?
No, 1706 Santa Fe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Santa Fe Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Santa Fe Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Santa Fe Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Santa Fe Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
