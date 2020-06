Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 car garage home on nicely landscaped corner lot features an open floorplan with beautiful bamboo and

ceramic tile floors, island kitchen with stainless appliances including builtin microwave and refrigerator, nice upgraded fixtures throughout, shades and curtains on some windows, multiple ceiling fans and a nice size yard. Once application has been approved and leased signed, there is a $75 administration fee.