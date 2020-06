Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

You won't want to wait to come inside when you pull up to the house and see the beautiful lawn and lush landscaping. The fresh interior and exterior paint gives this well maintained home a fresh feeling. You'll love the engineered wood flooring that traces you into the open concept kitchen that is perfect for interacting with friends or family. Also, the sleek split bedroom design offers plenty of privacy. Come see this one before it is off the market!