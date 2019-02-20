All apartments in Krum
1411 Dakota Trail
1411 Dakota Trail

1411 Dakota Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Dakota Trail, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage. New roof new paint on the inside, new flooring. Yoy can fill out your lease application on live at cannonrealty.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Dakota Trail have any available units?
1411 Dakota Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
Is 1411 Dakota Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Dakota Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Dakota Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1411 Dakota Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krum.
Does 1411 Dakota Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1411 Dakota Trail offers parking.
Does 1411 Dakota Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Dakota Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Dakota Trail have a pool?
No, 1411 Dakota Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Dakota Trail have accessible units?
No, 1411 Dakota Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Dakota Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 Dakota Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 Dakota Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 Dakota Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
