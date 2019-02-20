All apartments in Krum
Krum, TX
1308 Wenatchee Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

1308 Wenatchee Drive

1308 Wenatchee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Wenatchee Drive, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute Cozy 3-bedroom 2-bath brick home with ceiling fans throughout, fresh paint & carpet. The large living room with wood-burning fireplace is open to the bright kitchen which boasts all stainless appliances including a microwave and new refrigerator. The backyard includes a picnic table and the cute manageable lawn also has a sprinkler system. Nearby schools, walking paths, and several nearby fun parks.
Ready for immediate move-in!
**Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Wenatchee Drive have any available units?
1308 Wenatchee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
What amenities does 1308 Wenatchee Drive have?
Some of 1308 Wenatchee Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Wenatchee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Wenatchee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Wenatchee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Wenatchee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krum.
Does 1308 Wenatchee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Wenatchee Drive offers parking.
Does 1308 Wenatchee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Wenatchee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Wenatchee Drive have a pool?
No, 1308 Wenatchee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Wenatchee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1308 Wenatchee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Wenatchee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Wenatchee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Wenatchee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 Wenatchee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
