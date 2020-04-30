All apartments in Krugerville
116 Kruger Road
116 Kruger Road

116 Kruger Road · No Longer Available
116 Kruger Road, Krugerville, TX 76227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
VERY CUTE Hard to Find Updated Brick Charmer in middle of Krugerville on a large Wood Fenced Lot! Engineered Wood flooring in all Main Areas*Tile floors and Tumbled Marble Backsplash in kitchen*Dining Area opens to Living and see thru Galley Kitchen w Stainless Appliances*Fridge & Washer Dryer can stay but not warrantied*2 or 3 bedrooms or office w closet & 2 car garage*Large covered patio overlooking expansive yard w Wood privacy fence*Aubrey ISD*Pets are case by case w owners approval*Ready to Move into!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Kruger Road have any available units?
116 Kruger Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krugerville, TX.
What amenities does 116 Kruger Road have?
Some of 116 Kruger Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Kruger Road currently offering any rent specials?
116 Kruger Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Kruger Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Kruger Road is pet friendly.
Does 116 Kruger Road offer parking?
Yes, 116 Kruger Road offers parking.
Does 116 Kruger Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Kruger Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Kruger Road have a pool?
No, 116 Kruger Road does not have a pool.
Does 116 Kruger Road have accessible units?
No, 116 Kruger Road does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Kruger Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Kruger Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Kruger Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Kruger Road does not have units with air conditioning.

