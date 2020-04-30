116 Kruger Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

VERY CUTE Hard to Find Updated Brick Charmer in middle of Krugerville on a large Wood Fenced Lot! Engineered Wood flooring in all Main Areas*Tile floors and Tumbled Marble Backsplash in kitchen*Dining Area opens to Living and see thru Galley Kitchen w Stainless Appliances*Fridge & Washer Dryer can stay but not warrantied*2 or 3 bedrooms or office w closet & 2 car garage*Large covered patio overlooking expansive yard w Wood privacy fence*Aubrey ISD*Pets are case by case w owners approval*Ready to Move into!