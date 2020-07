Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5102 Alan Bean Dr. Kirby TX 78219 - Nice three bedroom two bath home with large backyard and shed. Split design with master bedroom on the left of the home behind the garage and two bedrooms on the right of the home. Master bedroom has two walk in closets. Master and living rooms are large. Eat in kitchen with bay window overlooking the backyard. Home has large windows and plenty of light.



