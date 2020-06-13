/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
168 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kirby, TX
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Springfield Manor
1 Unit Available
2823 Charles Conrad Dr
2823 Charles Conrad Drive, Kirby, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1187 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Springfield Manor
1 Unit Available
4811 Dick Gordon Dr
4811 Dick Gordon Drive, Kirby, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1443 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed - 2 bath in Kirby. $1,350 monthly. - Beautifully remodeled home is 3 bedroom 2 bath in Kirby. This home has new int. & ext. paint, new flooring, fixtures and hardware throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Springfield Manor
1 Unit Available
5107 TOM STAFFORD DR
5107 Tom Stafford Drive, Kirby, TX
Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 bath homeeen freshly Painted , Carpet in Bedrooms, Wood Laminate Flooring in living area. Home has mature trees in the front yard to give home nice curb appeal Community Pool.
Results within 1 mile of Kirby
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunrise
28 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Candlewood
1 Unit Available
2902 Candleside Drive
2902 Candleside Drive, Bexar County, TX
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2907 Sunset Bend
2907 Sunset Bend, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2240 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the Millers Ranch Subdivision. This home has an open floor plan with ceramic tile throughout the downstairs level of the home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
5722 3 Springs Drive
5722 Three Springs Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1442 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2710 Antique Rose
2710 Antique Rose, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1336 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Candlewood
1 Unit Available
3603 Candlehead Lane
3603 Candlehead Drive, Bexar County, TX
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Village
1 Unit Available
5874 CASTLE RUN
5874 Castle Run, San Antonio, TX
Great rental in established neighborhood! - Great rental with four bedrooms and large living room. Kitchen has eat-in dining area. Enjoy your over-sized backyard with mature trees and covered patio. Great for family BBQs and entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2635 Bluff Xing
2635 Bluff Crossing, Bexar County, TX
You found it! Immaculate, practically brand new home, minutes from Randolph JBSA! Open layout, the kitchen is perfect for entertaining and gathering. The extra room downstairs is perfect for guest bedroom or office space.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
4047 Indian Sunrise
4047 Indian Sunrise, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4047 Indian Sunrise in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
4906 MUDDY BAY
4906 Muddy Bay, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2368 sqft
Gorgeous First Time Rental Property. Huge savings in electric bill due to solar panels, home comes with oversized laundry/pantry with washer and dryer, beautiful laminated floors in living room and master bedroom.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6307 Fence Crossing
6307 Fence Crossing, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1237 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Open Floor Plan! Master suite has full bath! Great location near schools, Randolph AFB and Fort Sam, just off I-10, so easy to Lackland AFB also! (RLNE3101704)
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2715 Sunset Bend
2715 Sunset Bend, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2249 sqft
This place looks and feels like a brand new house. Built in 2017 its barely been lived in. Lots of nice tile downstairs will be easy to clean. The kitchen is HUGE with gas cooking! All kinds of granite counter space.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
4030 WINTER SUNRISE DR.
4030 Winter Sunrise Drive, San Antonio, TX
4030 Winter Sunrise, San Antonio, TX. 78244 - Photos were taken prior to current tenant moving in. 4 bedroom 2 bath with converted garage. Minutes from Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston, and area shopping. Please verify schools if important.
Results within 5 miles of Kirby
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
East Terrell Hills
21 Units Available
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
This urban community offers easy access to I-35 and 410. Each home offers numerous renovations including backsplashes and new flooring. Private yards. On-site pool, dog park and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Huntleigh Park
25 Units Available
The Stella
4835 Lord Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$996
1144 sqft
Now Leasing! Welcome to The Stella! Located near downtown San Antonio, this new & affordable community offers stunning and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! The Stella boasts well-appointed and desirable interiors,
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Mahncke Park
32 Units Available
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1466 sqft
Located just east of Broadway on Brackenridge Avenue, Cortland Brackenridge combines the riches of urban living with the serenity of a park-like setting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Windcrest
11 Units Available
CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way, Windcrest, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
Sophisticated apartments conveniently located near Interstate 35 for a quick commute. Units have open concept living rooms and ample closet space. Community amenities include a pool and laundry facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Terrell Heights
22 Units Available
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Skyline Park
25 Units Available
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
Say hello to The Salado at Red Berry, brand new luxe apartment homes located on the grounds of the legendary and historic Red Berry Estate in San Antonio. Sophisticated interiors. Resort-inspired amenities. Amazing lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Greater Marymont
24 Units Available
La Silva
3903 Barrington St, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,298
1250 sqft
Near Downtown San Antonio and area fine dining. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, grill area and resort-style pool. Spacious interiors with modern updates and kitchens.
