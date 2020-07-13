144 Apartments for rent in Kirby, TX with parking
"Kirby: is dubbed the Hobo Capital of Texas -and the city is proud of that label. Every first week in May, residents pay homage to homeless people living under the 410 overpass. The first annual Hobo Festival began in May 2008, which helped raise funds for the park committee; the festival's raving success has made it an entrenched part of Kirby-ites culture. Maybe some of the honorees under the bridge will attend this year!"
The city of Kirby makes no apologies. It is strictly a suburban, residential community, and small local businesses, incredulously, are discouraged from investing. So, how does this town of over 8,000 residents survive economically? First, the city is a law unto itself"home rule"-- which means, as long as Kirby does not infringe on any state or federal laws, the people pretty much self-govern. That sounds spectacular, and just as awesome is its large community sector that supports the city's dynamic economy! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kirby apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.