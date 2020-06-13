138 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kirby, TX
"Kirby: is dubbed the Hobo Capital of Texas -and the city is proud of that label. Every first week in May, residents pay homage to homeless people living under the 410 overpass. The first annual Hobo Festival began in May 2008, which helped raise funds for the park committee; the festival's raving success has made it an entrenched part of Kirby-ites culture. Maybe some of the honorees under the bridge will attend this year!"
The city of Kirby makes no apologies. It is strictly a suburban, residential community, and small local businesses, incredulously, are discouraged from investing. So, how does this town of over 8,000 residents survive economically? First, the city is a law unto itself"home rule"-- which means, as long as Kirby does not infringe on any state or federal laws, the people pretty much self-govern. That sounds spectacular, and just as awesome is its large community sector that supports the city's dynamic economy! See more
Finding an apartment in Kirby that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.