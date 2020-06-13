138 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kirby, TX

City Guide for Kirby, TX

"Kirby: is dubbed the Hobo Capital of Texas -and the city is proud of that label. Every first week in May, residents pay homage to homeless people living under the 410 overpass. The first annual Hobo Festival began in May 2008, which helped raise funds for the park committee; the festival's raving success has made it an entrenched part of Kirby-ites culture. Maybe some of the honorees under the bridge will attend this year!"