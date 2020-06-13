Apartment List
/
TX
/
kirby
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

138 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kirby, TX

Finding an apartment in Kirby that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Springfield Manor
1 Unit Available
4811 Dick Gordon Dr
4811 Dick Gordon Drive, Kirby, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1443 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed - 2 bath in Kirby. $1,350 monthly. - Beautifully remodeled home is 3 bedroom 2 bath in Kirby. This home has new int. & ext. paint, new flooring, fixtures and hardware throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Kirby
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sunrise
31 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Village
1 Unit Available
5874 CASTLE RUN
5874 Castle Run, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1273 sqft
Great rental in established neighborhood! - Great rental with four bedrooms and large living room. Kitchen has eat-in dining area. Enjoy your over-sized backyard with mature trees and covered patio. Great for family BBQs and entertaining.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
4138 Mystic Sunrise Dr
4138 Mystic Sunrise Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1160 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Kirby AVAILABLE NOW!! - Don't miss out on this great 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2635 Bluff Xing
2635 Bluff Crossing, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2241 sqft
You found it! Immaculate, practically brand new home, minutes from Randolph JBSA! Open layout, the kitchen is perfect for entertaining and gathering. The extra room downstairs is perfect for guest bedroom or office space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Candlewood
1 Unit Available
2902 Candleside Drive
2902 Candleside Drive, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2008 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
2907 Sunset Bend
2907 Sunset Bend, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2240 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the Millers Ranch Subdivision. This home has an open floor plan with ceramic tile throughout the downstairs level of the home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
5722 3 Springs Drive
5722 Three Springs Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1442 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
2710 Antique Rose
2710 Antique Rose, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1336 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Candlewood
1 Unit Available
3603 Candlehead Lane
3603 Candlehead Drive, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1745 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6307 Fence Crossing
6307 Fence Crossing, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1237 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Open Floor Plan! Master suite has full bath! Great location near schools, Randolph AFB and Fort Sam, just off I-10, so easy to Lackland AFB also! (RLNE3101704)

1 of 30

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
4030 WINTER SUNRISE DR.
4030 Winter Sunrise Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$975
1370 sqft
4030 Winter Sunrise, San Antonio, TX. 78244 - Photos were taken prior to current tenant moving in. 4 bedroom 2 bath with converted garage. Minutes from Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston, and area shopping. Please verify schools if important.
Results within 5 miles of Kirby
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Windcrest
6 Units Available
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1077 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown San Antonio, Tradewinds is nestled on the back porch of The City of Windcrest. Just a stone’s throw from Loop 410 or IH 35, Tradewinds offers tranquil living with all the conveniences you’d expect.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Oakwell Farms
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
21 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$748
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1270 sqft
Luxury apartments located just minutes from Fort Sam Houston, Randolf Air Force Base and the airport. Community has a business center and pool. Units feature balconies, dining areas and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$728
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
966 sqft
Community features a lagoon-style pool with WiFi access, controlled entry gates and a clubhouse. Apartments have fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and natural light. Located close to public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
Windcrest
13 Units Available
CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way, Windcrest, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$790
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Sophisticated apartments conveniently located near Interstate 35 for a quick commute. Units have open concept living rooms and ample closet space. Community amenities include a pool and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Terrell Heights
24 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
958 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Park Village
10 Units Available
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1177 sqft
Costa Biscaya Apartment Homes boast exceptional designs, style and living all at reasonable rents! Located on the northeast side of San Antonio, this charming neighborhood features spacious apartment homes and outstanding amenities for everyday
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
887 sqft
Rosillo Creek Apartments is located at 5239 Eisenhauer Rd., San Antonio, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Willshire Terrace
1 Unit Available
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
800 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and open designs. Plenty of community amenities, including a pool, business center, and laundry facilities. Easy access to Loop 410. By Oakwell TrailHead Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Sun Gate
47 Units Available
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Hills of Park North
24 Units Available
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$774
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
868 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, basketball court, clubhouse. Easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, I-35, public transit, shopping, dining, entertainment.
City Guide for Kirby, TX

"Kirby: is dubbed the Hobo Capital of Texas -and the city is proud of that label. Every first week in May, residents pay homage to homeless people living under the 410 overpass. The first annual Hobo Festival began in May 2008, which helped raise funds for the park committee; the festival's raving success has made it an entrenched part of Kirby-ites culture. Maybe some of the honorees under the bridge will attend this year!"

The city of Kirby makes no apologies. It is strictly a suburban, residential community, and small local businesses, incredulously, are discouraged from investing. So, how does this town of over 8,000 residents survive economically? First, the city is a law unto itself"home rule"-- which means, as long as Kirby does not infringe on any state or federal laws, the people pretty much self-govern. That sounds spectacular, and just as awesome is its large community sector that supports the city's dynamic economy! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kirby, TX

Finding an apartment in Kirby that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXOlmos Park, TXCibolo, TX
Timberwood Park, TXHelotes, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXCastroville, TXLakehills, TXWimberley, TXHondo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University