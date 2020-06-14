All apartments in Killeen
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:46 PM

1818 Starlight Dr

1818 Starlight Drive · (254) 634-3311
Location

1818 Starlight Drive, Killeen, TX 76543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1818 Starlight Dr · Avail. Aug 10

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1339 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1818 Starlight Dr Available 08/10/20 Loaded with Upgrades! - Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home available in Northeast Killeen. Enjoy the large extended covered back patio and fenced in back yard for your summer barbecue fun! This home features a large living room with wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan. Ceramic flooring in all wet areas and a sliding door that leads to the covered patio. The kitchen has been updated and has a copper sink, tiled counter tops and decorative tile back splash, black appliances in the kitchen which include a flat surface stove, dishwasher, side x side refrigerator with French doors and bottom drawer freezer, and garbage disposal, Home has a security system, garage door opener and much more.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4724951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Starlight Dr have any available units?
1818 Starlight Dr has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 Starlight Dr have?
Some of 1818 Starlight Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Starlight Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Starlight Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Starlight Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1818 Starlight Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 1818 Starlight Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1818 Starlight Dr does offer parking.
Does 1818 Starlight Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 Starlight Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Starlight Dr have a pool?
No, 1818 Starlight Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1818 Starlight Dr have accessible units?
No, 1818 Starlight Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Starlight Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 Starlight Dr has units with dishwashers.
