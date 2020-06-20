All apartments in Killeen
Location

1510 Carrollton Avenue, Killeen, TX 76541
Clifton Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1510 Carrollton Avenue · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1510 Carrollton Avenue Available 06/02/20 1510 Carrollton Avenue Killeen, TX 76541 - KITCHEN PHOTOS COMING SOON!

This spacious, over 1620 square foot, 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is waiting for a new family!! Kitchen appliances will be installed prior to tenant move in. This home has new flooring and paint making this home like new. The living room area is very open and spacious for those family gatherings during the summer. You will not be disappointed when you see how cozy this home is! The bedrooms are spacious and include ceiling fans. The backyard space is perfect for your fury friend or just some summer fun! If you have higher standards, you deserve in a Gold Medal property! Call our office for more information today!

(RLNE5779464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Carrollton Avenue have any available units?
1510 Carrollton Avenue has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
Is 1510 Carrollton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Carrollton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Carrollton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Carrollton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Carrollton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1510 Carrollton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Carrollton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Carrollton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Carrollton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1510 Carrollton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Carrollton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1510 Carrollton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Carrollton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Carrollton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Carrollton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Carrollton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
