1248 Cross Creek Dr Kennedale, TX 76060 - This beautiful home is located on a quiet street with easy access to state highway 287 and interstate 20. This beautiful home hosts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living rooms and a study that could be used as 4th bedroom or guest bedroom. Kitchen has nice granite counter tops and large island with plenty of storage, Large master bedroom with huge bathroom with separate shower and garden tub,his and her vanity's the other 2 bedrooms offer a Jack and Jill layout. beautiful back patio and yard, Nice big 2 car garage.



