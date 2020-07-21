All apartments in Kendall County
Find more places like 135 Bluebonnet Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kendall County, TX
/
135 Bluebonnet Circle
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:05 PM

135 Bluebonnet Circle

135 Bluebonnet Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

135 Bluebonnet Circle, Kendall County, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 2BD/2BA, rock home close to desirable Boerne Schools, downtown shopping, great restaurants, local parks, the YMCA and the quaint Boerne Old Number 9 hike and bike trail. Cathedral ceiling in the bright living room with a wood burning floor to ceiling rock fireplace, open kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, spacious laundry, recently updated master & guest baths, No Carpet! Large covered back porch, Mature trees, Great backyard,

1 Car Carport AND 1 Car Garage could be used for a workshop, a hobby room or storage. Located on a peaceful private circle with no through traffic. Very clean, bright and pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Bluebonnet Circle have any available units?
135 Bluebonnet Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kendall County, TX.
What amenities does 135 Bluebonnet Circle have?
Some of 135 Bluebonnet Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Bluebonnet Circle currently offering any rent specials?
135 Bluebonnet Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Bluebonnet Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Bluebonnet Circle is pet friendly.
Does 135 Bluebonnet Circle offer parking?
Yes, 135 Bluebonnet Circle offers parking.
Does 135 Bluebonnet Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Bluebonnet Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Bluebonnet Circle have a pool?
No, 135 Bluebonnet Circle does not have a pool.
Does 135 Bluebonnet Circle have accessible units?
No, 135 Bluebonnet Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Bluebonnet Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Bluebonnet Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Bluebonnet Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Bluebonnet Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road
Boerne, TX 78006
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W
Boerne, TX 78006
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr
Boerne, TX 78006
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd
Boerne, TX 78006

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXCanyon Lake, TXFredericksburg, TXHelotes, TX
Selma, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXWindcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXBalcones Heights, TXKirby, TXWimberley, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXMarble Falls, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District