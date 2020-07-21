135 Bluebonnet Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Adorable 2BD/2BA, rock home close to desirable Boerne Schools, downtown shopping, great restaurants, local parks, the YMCA and the quaint Boerne Old Number 9 hike and bike trail. Cathedral ceiling in the bright living room with a wood burning floor to ceiling rock fireplace, open kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, spacious laundry, recently updated master & guest baths, No Carpet! Large covered back porch, Mature trees, Great backyard,



1 Car Carport AND 1 Car Garage could be used for a workshop, a hobby room or storage. Located on a peaceful private circle with no through traffic. Very clean, bright and pet friendly.