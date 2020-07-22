Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 8960 County Road 301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
8960 County Road 301
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:55 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8960 County Road 301
8960 County Road 301
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8960 County Road 301, Kaufman County, TX 75160
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bed 1 bath home on 4 acres. New wood like flooring installed. Comes with Refrigerator, washer, and dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8960 County Road 301 have any available units?
8960 County Road 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kaufman County, TX
.
What amenities does 8960 County Road 301 have?
Some of 8960 County Road 301's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8960 County Road 301 currently offering any rent specials?
8960 County Road 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8960 County Road 301 pet-friendly?
No, 8960 County Road 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kaufman County
.
Does 8960 County Road 301 offer parking?
No, 8960 County Road 301 does not offer parking.
Does 8960 County Road 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8960 County Road 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8960 County Road 301 have a pool?
No, 8960 County Road 301 does not have a pool.
Does 8960 County Road 301 have accessible units?
No, 8960 County Road 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 8960 County Road 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8960 County Road 301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8960 County Road 301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8960 County Road 301 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Frisco, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
McKinney, TX
Carrollton, TX
Denton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Tyler, TX
Allen, TX
Bedford, TX
Euless, TX
Ennis, TX
Terrell, TX
Forney, TX
Rockwall, TX
Rowlett, TX
Fate, TX
Sachse, TX
Royse City, TX
Wylie, TX
Canton, TX
Athens, TX
Greenville, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Corsicana, TX
Princeton, TX
Fairview, TX
DeSoto, TX
Addison, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District