Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
2036 Club Oak Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2036 Club Oak Drive
2036 Club Oak Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2036 Club Oak Drive, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply
and pay application fee, $35 per
application, online. Security
deposit due at time of lease
signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2036 Club Oak Drive have any available units?
2036 Club Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kaufman County, TX
.
Is 2036 Club Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Club Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Club Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2036 Club Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kaufman County
.
Does 2036 Club Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 2036 Club Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2036 Club Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Club Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Club Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2036 Club Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Club Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2036 Club Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Club Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2036 Club Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 Club Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2036 Club Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
