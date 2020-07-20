All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

2006 Karsen Lane

2006 Karsen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Karsen Lane, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage . 1885 square feet! 1-story. Built in 2012. Front covered porch. Lots of shelving and built-ins. Linen closet. Separate utility room. Washer and dryer hook-up. Central air conditioning. Central heat. Must sell or rent ASAP. Price Reduced. .Rent:OPTiON-A: $2,500 Rent per month. $2500 Deposit.$50 rental application fee per adult.BAD CREDiT OK. New paint. Neatly and tastefully landscaped. Quaint and family-oriented neighborhood. $235,000 sales price. NO BANK QUALiFY NEEDED. Owner-financing, Rent to own,Lease-purchase No-bank-qualifying,Low down payment. Buyer to verify Schools,SQFT and all info pertaining to this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

