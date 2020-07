Amenities

Adorable one story home located in the highly sought after heart of Katy Proper. Welcoming Curb Appeal! Large living Room that Boasts High Ceilings & a Cozy Fireplace. Bright Open Floor Plan. Stainless steel fridge, new dishwasher, oven and microwave! Also comes with washer and dryer! Zoned to Katy High and located minutes away from Shopping and Fine Dining! This property will go fast!