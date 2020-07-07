All apartments in Katy
Find more places like 5810 Green Meadows Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Katy, TX
/
5810 Green Meadows Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5810 Green Meadows Lane

5810 Green Meadows Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Katy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5810 Green Meadows Lane, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The home has been slightly lived in making it better than new! There have been several upgrades to this house including Ethan Allen light fixtures, custom built-ins in master closet, and epoxy floors in the garage. The study could be transformed in to a bedroom with its additional small closet. This location is very desirable because it is walking distance to the park! The backyard is enormous and could accommodate a large pool with room to spare for a nice outdoor kitchen. Come take a look, you wont be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5810 Green Meadows Lane have any available units?
5810 Green Meadows Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 5810 Green Meadows Lane have?
Some of 5810 Green Meadows Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5810 Green Meadows Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5810 Green Meadows Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 Green Meadows Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5810 Green Meadows Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Katy.
Does 5810 Green Meadows Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5810 Green Meadows Lane offers parking.
Does 5810 Green Meadows Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5810 Green Meadows Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 Green Meadows Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5810 Green Meadows Lane has a pool.
Does 5810 Green Meadows Lane have accessible units?
No, 5810 Green Meadows Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5810 Green Meadows Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5810 Green Meadows Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5810 Green Meadows Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5810 Green Meadows Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Waterstone at Cinco Ranch
6855 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
The Commons at Hollyhock
5751 Greenhouse Rd
Katy, TX 77449
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
Lakeside Row
11250 Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77433
Lenox Grand Crossing
23615 Western Centre Drive
Katy, TX 77494
Eleva
1002 Katy Gap Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Elation at Grandway West
23010 Franz Road
Katy, TX 77449

Similar Pages

Katy 1 BedroomsKaty 2 Bedrooms
Katy Apartments with PoolKaty Dog Friendly Apartments
Katy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College