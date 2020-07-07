5810 Green Meadows Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

The home has been slightly lived in making it better than new! There have been several upgrades to this house including Ethan Allen light fixtures, custom built-ins in master closet, and epoxy floors in the garage. The study could be transformed in to a bedroom with its additional small closet. This location is very desirable because it is walking distance to the park! The backyard is enormous and could accommodate a large pool with room to spare for a nice outdoor kitchen. Come take a look, you wont be disappointed.