5810 Gardenia Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom house on a 11,200 sq ft lot in Old Town Katy - Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom house on a large lot in Old Town Katy, directly across the street from Katy City Park and one block away from Mary Jo Peckam Park. Home has granite counter tops, hard wood and tile floors, large laundry room with windows, ceiling fans, fenced yard, new solid wood cabinets, new stove, new dishwasher, ceiling fans, 2" blinds and solar window screens. The master bedroom has an updated bathroom and a walk in closet. GREAT location with easy access to parks, shopping and restaurants. Zoned for the highly accredited Katy ISD. Pets are accepted with applicable deposits and certain breed restrictions do apply.



(RLNE4619174)