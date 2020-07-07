All apartments in Katy
5421 Princeton Dr
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:08 AM

5421 Princeton Dr

5421 Princeton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5421 Princeton Drive, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5421 Princeton Dr Available 06/14/19 5421 Princeton Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1575

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Security Deposit: $1375
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2109
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central
Cooling: Central
Appliances: None

Extras: Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 baths home with game room Located in the well established Town Park Subdivision. Living room with gas fireplace. Large gallery style kitchen w/ stove, dishwasher & disposal. Formal dining room. Huge master w/ big closet, separate shower and garden tub. Free of back neighbors. Apply today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE3400209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 Princeton Dr have any available units?
5421 Princeton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 5421 Princeton Dr have?
Some of 5421 Princeton Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5421 Princeton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5421 Princeton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 Princeton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5421 Princeton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5421 Princeton Dr offer parking?
No, 5421 Princeton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5421 Princeton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5421 Princeton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 Princeton Dr have a pool?
No, 5421 Princeton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5421 Princeton Dr have accessible units?
No, 5421 Princeton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 Princeton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5421 Princeton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5421 Princeton Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5421 Princeton Dr has units with air conditioning.

