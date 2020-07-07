Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5421 Princeton Dr Available 06/14/19 5421 Princeton Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1575



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Security Deposit: $1375

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 2109

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central

Cooling: Central

Appliances: None



Extras: Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 baths home with game room Located in the well established Town Park Subdivision. Living room with gas fireplace. Large gallery style kitchen w/ stove, dishwasher & disposal. Formal dining room. Huge master w/ big closet, separate shower and garden tub. Free of back neighbors. Apply today!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913



