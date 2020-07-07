Amenities
5421 Princeton Dr Available 06/14/19 5421 Princeton Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1575
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Security Deposit: $1375
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2109
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central
Cooling: Central
Appliances: None
Extras: Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 baths home with game room Located in the well established Town Park Subdivision. Living room with gas fireplace. Large gallery style kitchen w/ stove, dishwasher & disposal. Formal dining room. Huge master w/ big closet, separate shower and garden tub. Free of back neighbors. Apply today!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
(RLNE3400209)