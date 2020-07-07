5323 Lincoln Town Drive

Amenities

Welcome to your new single story rental home in Old Towne Katy with your own private screened in pool zoned to Katy High School, Katy Junior High, and Hutsell Elementary! This home features a 2 year old roof, brand new carpet throughout, cherry stained kitchen cabinetry with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint inside and out, 3 year old A/C and Furnace, over-sized covered patio, sun room/workshop, cathedral ceiling, outdoor storage area, screened in covered front porch, and split floor plan! Monthly pool maintenance, monthly yard maintenance, and refrigerator included!