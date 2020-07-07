All apartments in Katy
Last updated December 30 2019 at 1:25 PM

5323 Lincoln Town Drive

5323 Lincoln Town · No Longer Available
Location

5323 Lincoln Town, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Welcome to your new single story rental home in Old Towne Katy with your own private screened in pool zoned to Katy High School, Katy Junior High, and Hutsell Elementary! This home features a 2 year old roof, brand new carpet throughout, cherry stained kitchen cabinetry with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint inside and out, 3 year old A/C and Furnace, over-sized covered patio, sun room/workshop, cathedral ceiling, outdoor storage area, screened in covered front porch, and split floor plan! Monthly pool maintenance, monthly yard maintenance, and refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5323 Lincoln Town Drive have any available units?
5323 Lincoln Town Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 5323 Lincoln Town Drive have?
Some of 5323 Lincoln Town Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5323 Lincoln Town Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5323 Lincoln Town Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5323 Lincoln Town Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5323 Lincoln Town Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Katy.
Does 5323 Lincoln Town Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5323 Lincoln Town Drive offers parking.
Does 5323 Lincoln Town Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5323 Lincoln Town Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5323 Lincoln Town Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5323 Lincoln Town Drive has a pool.
Does 5323 Lincoln Town Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5323 Lincoln Town Drive has accessible units.
Does 5323 Lincoln Town Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5323 Lincoln Town Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5323 Lincoln Town Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5323 Lincoln Town Drive has units with air conditioning.

