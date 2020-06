Amenities

Enjoy the Lake Travis view from this ground floor WATERFRONT condo at The Hollows. Furnished, clean & ready. Lovely 2 bedroom condo, single-level, spacious, light/airy ground floor unit. Master has king; twins in second bedroom. One car garage, large corner patio. Close to the Northshore Marina and Hollows Beach Club w/pools, gym, grill, pavilions, park, playground & miles of hiking trails. Garage is large enough for 1 car and a golf cart or other lake toys. Close to LV schools.