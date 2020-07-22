All apartments in Johnson County
Johnson County, TX
201 Live Oak Lane
Last updated June 8 2019 at 1:00 AM

201 Live Oak Lane

201 Live Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

201 Live Oak Lane, Johnson County, TX 76028

Amenities

Want the feel of country living but close to the city, than this is the house for you. Beautifully updated home in Burleson, on a large corner lot, homes has 3 bedroom , 2 baths and an office with a total of 1,733 square feet. Great patio for entertaining or just sitting outside relaxing. home also has 12x16 workshop with a loft.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Live Oak Lane have any available units?
201 Live Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnson County, TX.
What amenities does 201 Live Oak Lane have?
Some of 201 Live Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Live Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
201 Live Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Live Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Live Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 201 Live Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 201 Live Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 201 Live Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Live Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Live Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 201 Live Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 201 Live Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 201 Live Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Live Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Live Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Live Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Live Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
