403 Ballentine Ct
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

403 Ballentine Ct

403 Ballentine Court · No Longer Available
Location

403 Ballentine Court, Hutto, TX 78634

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming, cozy home with nice upgrades available in Glenwood Subdivision! - This charming and cozy home features some nice upgrades starting with the rustic front door and covered front porch. This 3-2 contains beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout the home. The open floor plan feels spacious. The large covered back patio is great for good weather and the yard comes with a storage shed. There is a neighborhood pool and nearby jogging/biking trail. No more than 2 pets and must be under 35 lbs. Come see this property today! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE4946490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Ballentine Ct have any available units?
403 Ballentine Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutto, TX.
What amenities does 403 Ballentine Ct have?
Some of 403 Ballentine Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Ballentine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
403 Ballentine Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Ballentine Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Ballentine Ct is pet friendly.
Does 403 Ballentine Ct offer parking?
Yes, 403 Ballentine Ct offers parking.
Does 403 Ballentine Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Ballentine Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Ballentine Ct have a pool?
Yes, 403 Ballentine Ct has a pool.
Does 403 Ballentine Ct have accessible units?
No, 403 Ballentine Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Ballentine Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 Ballentine Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Ballentine Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Ballentine Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
