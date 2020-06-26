403 Ballentine Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming, cozy home with nice upgrades available in Glenwood Subdivision! - This charming and cozy home features some nice upgrades starting with the rustic front door and covered front porch. This 3-2 contains beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout the home. The open floor plan feels spacious. The large covered back patio is great for good weather and the yard comes with a storage shed. There is a neighborhood pool and nearby jogging/biking trail. No more than 2 pets and must be under 35 lbs. Come see this property today! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE4946490)