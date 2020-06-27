332 Liberty St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Ready for early May move in! Four bedrooms/two baths. Covered back porch, great for the summer BBQ. Convenient to SH 130 toll road and all schools. Tile floors in living areas. Minutes away from retail, restaurants, and grocery store.