Hutto, TX
332 Liberty St
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:44 AM

332 Liberty St

332 Liberty Street · No Longer Available
Location

332 Liberty Street, Hutto, TX 78634

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Ready for early May move in! Four bedrooms/two baths. Covered back porch, great for the summer BBQ. Convenient to SH 130 toll road and all schools. Tile floors in living areas. Minutes away from retail, restaurants, and grocery store.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Liberty St have any available units?
332 Liberty St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutto, TX.
What amenities does 332 Liberty St have?
Some of 332 Liberty St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Liberty St currently offering any rent specials?
332 Liberty St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Liberty St pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 Liberty St is pet friendly.
Does 332 Liberty St offer parking?
Yes, 332 Liberty St offers parking.
Does 332 Liberty St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Liberty St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Liberty St have a pool?
No, 332 Liberty St does not have a pool.
Does 332 Liberty St have accessible units?
No, 332 Liberty St does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Liberty St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 Liberty St has units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Liberty St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 332 Liberty St has units with air conditioning.
