311 Riverwalk DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Cute home with tons of modern upgrades and inclusions! 3/2 one story with an office. Open floor plan with large family room, upgraded light fixtures, hanging pan rack, stainless steel appliances with 5 burner stove. Blackout curtain in all bedrooms, kitchen and dining room! Washer, dryer & refrigerator included! Extended patio deck. Large backyard with playhouse & storage building. 4 pools in the area, 1 large park & 1 small park. Creek & wooded area within a minute. Hiking & walking trails!