305 Hibiscus Drive

Come check out this great home available for July 1 move-in! This house is in great condition with fresh paint and very well maintained. Awesome open floor plan with giant counter in the kitchen. The STAINLESS STEEL kitchen appliances are in great condition. The living room is wonderful with very HIGH CEILINGS, and tons of natural light. The lofted extra living room is great for a second entertainment center or the video games. The awesome master suite is on the main floor and near the laundry room which is super convenient. The upstairs has a great layout with the bedrooms spread out. There is a great community playground directly across the street. PETS are WELCOME. CALL/TEXT Luke for a SHOWING 512-766-5047 Professionally Managed By Renters Warehouse