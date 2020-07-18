All apartments in Hutto
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

119 Acadia Cove

119 Acadia Cv · No Longer Available
Location

119 Acadia Cv, Hutto, TX 78634

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
119 Acadia Cove Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath in Park at Brushy Creek off 685! - Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath in Park at Brushy Creek off 685. DR Horton Pioneer Plan, kitchen open to family room, large island w/ granite countertops & black appliances, master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, extended stand up shower & sep tub, huge walk in closet, mother in law floorplan, covered back patio to fully sodded lawn w/ privacy fence. $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Acadia Cove have any available units?
119 Acadia Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutto, TX.
What amenities does 119 Acadia Cove have?
Some of 119 Acadia Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Acadia Cove currently offering any rent specials?
119 Acadia Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Acadia Cove pet-friendly?
No, 119 Acadia Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hutto.
Does 119 Acadia Cove offer parking?
No, 119 Acadia Cove does not offer parking.
Does 119 Acadia Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Acadia Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Acadia Cove have a pool?
No, 119 Acadia Cove does not have a pool.
Does 119 Acadia Cove have accessible units?
No, 119 Acadia Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Acadia Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Acadia Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Acadia Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 119 Acadia Cove has units with air conditioning.
