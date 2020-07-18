Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

119 Acadia Cove Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath in Park at Brushy Creek off 685! - Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath in Park at Brushy Creek off 685. DR Horton Pioneer Plan, kitchen open to family room, large island w/ granite countertops & black appliances, master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, extended stand up shower & sep tub, huge walk in closet, mother in law floorplan, covered back patio to fully sodded lawn w/ privacy fence. $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5903040)