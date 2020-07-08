110 Twilight Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Beautiful home in a great neighborhood! This 4 bed, 2 bath (plus an office!) home has it all! Updated white cabinets in the kitchen and gorgeous wood floors throughout. It has a formal dining room as well as an eat-in breakfast area. The fireplace will be great to cozy up to in the winter and the gas logs are a nice touch! Enjoy barbecuing on the back porch and the big flat backyard! Must See!!

$50 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

1 Free Application

Beautiful home with lots of upgrades tucked near the heart of Hutto! High ceilings and open floor plan creates a spacious yet homey feel. Kitchen has new granite counter tops. Common area has wide plank wood flooring. Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling as well as a large bathroom with his and her vanities, a garden tub and a standing shower. Not to mention a huge walk in closet. 4th bedroom can be easily utilized as an office. Large wood deck in backyard is perfect for entertaining with built in TV spot.