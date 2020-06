Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Step into cozy home, open floor plan invites free-flowing movement among its spacious family room with separate dining room and chef friendly kitchen, lot of windows bring in an abundance of natural light, granite counters, tile floor throughout kichen and living room, covered patio. Easy access to downtown Hutto, SH 130, 45, HEB, Costco, outlet mall and other businesses and major companies. MOVING IN READY