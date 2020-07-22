Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

107 Inman Dr. Available 11/15/19 107 Inman Dr Hutto, TX 78634 - Adorable 3/2/2 located in a quiet neighborhood with walking trails and a park. The home features new wood look vinyl plank, tile, garden tub w/ separate shower, real wood burning fireplace, flat surface cooktop, newly painted, electronic garage doors, sprinkler system, and a large backyard with separate fenced pet kennel! This home is located in Hutto with convenient access to 130, 45, and HWY 79. Available for a new tenant November 15th!



(RLNE3570150)