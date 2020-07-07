924 Piccadilly Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3732f50036 ----

This freshly updated 3-2-2 has fresh paint and updated floors. Very large backyard. Conveniently located to shopping, dinning and entertainment. To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935 and follow instructions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!



Pets Allowed

W & D Connection