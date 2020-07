Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Beautiful property in the heart of Hurst. Close to shopping area & restaurants. Recently remodeled with original hardwood floors, new ceramic tile, and new fixtures. Kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and appliances. Nice sized backyard. Tenant to verify schools.



Public Driving Directions:From 183 go east on Pipeline and north on Zelda. From Precint line go west on Pipeline and north on Zelda.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/817-zelda-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.