Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Check out this perfect 2 bedroom 2 Bath located in a quiet cul-de-sac the heart of DFW. The property will have updated light fixtures, new appliances and features two private parking spaces. Close to shopping with quick access to 820 and 183 and 121.