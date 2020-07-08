All apartments in Hurst
812 Betty Court Unit D
812 Betty Court Unit D

812 Betty Ct · No Longer Available
Location

812 Betty Ct, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
This is a cute 2nd floor unit in Hurst - This fourplex has two covered parking. The flooring is really pretty. It is laminate wood that is gray. It has a freestanding fireplace between the living & dining. The bedrooms are split from each other. This unit has a refrigerator & full size washer & dryer connections.

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $200 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3884317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

