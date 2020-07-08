812 Betty Court Unit D

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking fireplace refrigerator

This is a cute 2nd floor unit in Hurst - This fourplex has two covered parking. The flooring is really pretty. It is laminate wood that is gray. It has a freestanding fireplace between the living & dining. The bedrooms are split from each other. This unit has a refrigerator & full size washer & dryer connections.



Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $200 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3884317)