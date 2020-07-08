This is a cute 2nd floor unit in Hurst - This fourplex has two covered parking. The flooring is really pretty. It is laminate wood that is gray. It has a freestanding fireplace between the living & dining. The bedrooms are split from each other. This unit has a refrigerator & full size washer & dryer connections.
Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $200 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3884317)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 812 Betty Court Unit D have any available units?
812 Betty Court Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Betty Court Unit D have?
Some of 812 Betty Court Unit D's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Betty Court Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
812 Betty Court Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Betty Court Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Betty Court Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 812 Betty Court Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 812 Betty Court Unit D offers parking.
Does 812 Betty Court Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Betty Court Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Betty Court Unit D have a pool?
No, 812 Betty Court Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 812 Betty Court Unit D have accessible units?
No, 812 Betty Court Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Betty Court Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Betty Court Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
