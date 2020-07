Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath has been fully remodeled with granite counter tops, new lighting, dishwasher, stove, full bath remodel, new windows; it also has refinished original hardwood flooring, and new vinyl plank faux wood flooring, new HVAC and water heater It has a 1 car garage, and a true Texas size back yard for your enjoyment.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1960



Deposits: $1,375.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.