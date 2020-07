Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home, in a convenient location- 15 mins from DFW airport, 15 min from Downtown Fort Worth, 30 min from Downtown Dallas. Hardwood floors, open layout, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, sunroom, 2 car garage, and 2 dining areas. Refrigerator stays! Beautiful park like backyard. Carpets will be cleaned and home professionally cleaned prior to move in. Tenants are currently occupying, home will be available for move in 10-1-19.