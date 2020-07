Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool garage

Solid property w EZ access to 183. Rehab budget spent on mechanical: new electric, hot water heater, plumber-inspected all plumbing and replaced hot water heater Fresh paint and new flooring. Garage converted to 2nd living area and laundry room. Ready for immediate move-in, will consider Section 8. House also for sale.