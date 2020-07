Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Totally rebuild from ground, everything is new!!! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, huge covered Balcony, 1 Car Garage attached, Granite countertop with undermound sink, Tile floor in the kitchen and bathroom, separated vanities in Bath, wood like laminate floor in bedroom and living room. utility in garage. Community Park and Pool. Close to Mall121 & 820, Walk to school.