613 Ridgeline Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Town home with attached garage, water included. - Property Id: 139881



The rent price includes water, sewer, garbage, lawn maintenance in all common areas. Newly renovated exterior was built in 1981. The unit is energy efficient with a new AC unit, and does not have lead paint. There is an attached garage, with addition dedicated spot next to the garage. A deposit of $1295 and first months rent of $1295 is required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139881p

Property Id 139881



(RLNE5042411)