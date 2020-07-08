All apartments in Hurst
613 Ridgeline Dr
Last updated July 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

613 Ridgeline Dr

613 Ridgeline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

613 Ridgeline Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Town home with attached garage, water included. - Property Id: 139881

The rent price includes water, sewer, garbage, lawn maintenance in all common areas. Newly renovated exterior was built in 1981. The unit is energy efficient with a new AC unit, and does not have lead paint. There is an attached garage, with addition dedicated spot next to the garage. A deposit of $1295 and first months rent of $1295 is required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139881p
Property Id 139881

(RLNE5042411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Ridgeline Dr have any available units?
613 Ridgeline Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Ridgeline Dr have?
Some of 613 Ridgeline Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Ridgeline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
613 Ridgeline Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Ridgeline Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Ridgeline Dr is pet friendly.
Does 613 Ridgeline Dr offer parking?
Yes, 613 Ridgeline Dr offers parking.
Does 613 Ridgeline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 Ridgeline Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Ridgeline Dr have a pool?
No, 613 Ridgeline Dr does not have a pool.
Does 613 Ridgeline Dr have accessible units?
No, 613 Ridgeline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Ridgeline Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Ridgeline Dr has units with dishwashers.

