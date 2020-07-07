609 Oakwood Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Newly updated and charming 3 bedroom home centrally located in the metroplex near Bell Helicopter and Medical District with easy access to major highways and DFW airport. Beautiful treed-lined lot with lush curb appeal and large outdoor deck perfect for entertaining! New 2019 energy-efficient windows. Updated kitchen and fresh designer paint colors throughout. Quiet, safe neighborhood on a low-traffic street with mature trees; walking distance to nearby parks and Hurst Recreation and Tennis Center, and West Hurst Elementary. Award-winning HEB school district. Lawn care included in rent! Pet restrictions in place, please ask agent for details.