All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 609 Oakwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
609 Oakwood Avenue
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:42 PM

609 Oakwood Avenue

609 Oakwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

609 Oakwood Avenue, Hurst, TX 76053
Hurst Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Newly updated and charming 3 bedroom home centrally located in the metroplex near Bell Helicopter and Medical District with easy access to major highways and DFW airport. Beautiful treed-lined lot with lush curb appeal and large outdoor deck perfect for entertaining! New 2019 energy-efficient windows. Updated kitchen and fresh designer paint colors throughout. Quiet, safe neighborhood on a low-traffic street with mature trees; walking distance to nearby parks and Hurst Recreation and Tennis Center, and West Hurst Elementary. Award-winning HEB school district. Lawn care included in rent! Pet restrictions in place, please ask agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Oakwood Avenue have any available units?
609 Oakwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Oakwood Avenue have?
Some of 609 Oakwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Oakwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 Oakwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Oakwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Oakwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 609 Oakwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 609 Oakwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 609 Oakwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Oakwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Oakwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 Oakwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 Oakwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 Oakwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Oakwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Oakwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District