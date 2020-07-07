440 Crestwood Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool media room

AVAILABLE FOR LEASE AT APPROXIMATELY $2,290 WITH RIGHT TO PURCHASE EXCLUSIVELY THROUGH HOME PARTNERS OF AMERICA PROGRAM! This fabulous home in Hurst has a great outdoor space perfect for entertaining. Separate pool house w half bath is an added bonus with endless possibilities-pool cabana, man cave, etc! Enjoy a huge, grassy yard and another storage shed on the other side of the house! Back inside, the wow factors continue! Open concept floorplan, hardwood floors, fireplace, crown molding. Study can be used as home office, TV media room or 4th bdrm. Open farm style kitchen, granite counter tops & double ovens. Updated tile in bathrooms. Large laundry room w tons of storage! Rent based on client's approval.