Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very desirable neighborhood in Hurst! New granite counter-tops in kitchen open to breakfast nook and family room with gas fireplace. Large bedrooms and spacious formal living and dining. Spacious two-car garage plus poured slab parking on side of home. New energy efficient windows and water heater. Front and back yards are manicured with secluded back yard. Perfect patio for relaxing. HEB School District, Shady Oak Elementary, Bedford Jr. High, and Bell High School.