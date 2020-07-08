All apartments in Hurst
3609 Valley Vista Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:56 AM

3609 Valley Vista Drive

3609 Valley Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Valley Vista Dr, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN! FREE RENT!(call for details). Newer construction Townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Beautiful Wood like floors in living, dining and kitchen. Kitchen features dark cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Large pantry and laundry room off kitchen. Half bathroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms, closets and bathrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Private patio off dining area. Water, Sewer, Trash included in lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Valley Vista Drive have any available units?
3609 Valley Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Valley Vista Drive have?
Some of 3609 Valley Vista Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Valley Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Valley Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Valley Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Valley Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 3609 Valley Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3609 Valley Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 3609 Valley Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Valley Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Valley Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 3609 Valley Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Valley Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 3609 Valley Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Valley Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 Valley Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

