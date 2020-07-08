3609 Valley Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN! FREE RENT!(call for details). Newer construction Townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Beautiful Wood like floors in living, dining and kitchen. Kitchen features dark cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Large pantry and laundry room off kitchen. Half bathroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms, closets and bathrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Private patio off dining area. Water, Sewer, Trash included in lease price.